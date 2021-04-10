Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 4,203.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,166 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Trustmark worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 547,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 438.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 186,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Trustmark by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

