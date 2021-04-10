Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 262,800 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 495.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.03% of Astronics worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 180,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Astronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.