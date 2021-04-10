Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 69,448 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,448 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.20% of TPI Composites worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in TPI Composites by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $53,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.