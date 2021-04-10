Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of M.D.C. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, CVentures Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,649,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MDC. Raymond James raised their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

