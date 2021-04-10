Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Four Corners Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.18 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

