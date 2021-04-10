Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 127,500 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.70.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

