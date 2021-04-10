Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 41,800 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of EMCOR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EME opened at $117.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $117.48.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EME. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

