Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,174 shares of company stock worth $2,323,930. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $342.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.09. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $128.92 and a 52-week high of $347.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

