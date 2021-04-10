Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Luminex worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luminex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after buying an additional 451,620 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after buying an additional 559,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Luminex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luminex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

