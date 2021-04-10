Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 37.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH opened at $321.09 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $123.32 and a 12-month high of $323.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.39 and a 200-day moving average of $266.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

