Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 708.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Arconic worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after acquiring an additional 687,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 175,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 108,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,816.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 in the last three months.

ARNC stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

