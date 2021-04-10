Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.42% of Kraton worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kraton by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRA. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

