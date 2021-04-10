Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 19,364.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,589 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,282,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,097,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70,219 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 734,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after buying an additional 37,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $2,819,948.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,651 shares in the company, valued at $25,970,866.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

