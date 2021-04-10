Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.33 Million in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 693,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Conduent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,803 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

