Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.33 Million in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.21% of Sonic Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.