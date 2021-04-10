Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.38 Million in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 899,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.88% of GlycoMimetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 461,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 55,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

GLYC stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

