Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.78 Million in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.39% of SI-BONE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $94,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,933,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,071,294 shares of company stock worth $32,759,197 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

