Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of ChampionX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

