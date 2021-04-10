Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Hilton Grand Vacations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $38.51 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 137.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

