Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 275,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Eldorado Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 454,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 118,198 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after purchasing an additional 566,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EGO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of EGO opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

