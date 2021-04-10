Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 606,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.35% of Pitney Bowes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBI. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE PBI opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.