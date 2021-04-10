Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 112,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.39% of First Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

