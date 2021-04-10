Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,086,000.

Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

