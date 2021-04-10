Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.53% of Arch Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 34,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCH stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $656.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

