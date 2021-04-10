Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.37% of Employers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Employers during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Employers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.03. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.57 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

