Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LKQ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,073,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 297,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LKQ by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,469,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

