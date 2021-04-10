Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAP opened at $133.79 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.23.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

