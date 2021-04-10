Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 131,850 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 190.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,850 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.24% of Avaya worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 462.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 645,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,151,000 after acquiring an additional 543,239 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,769,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

