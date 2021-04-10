Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 354,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.96% of Kimball International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1,023.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

KBAL opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.