Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Mimecast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 158.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 274,981 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 960,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $7,155,475. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 168.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. Colliers Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

