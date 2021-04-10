Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 366,600 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 366,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Coeur Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 51.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,636 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 255,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $9.51 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.