Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,333,000 after buying an additional 310,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 823.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after acquiring an additional 204,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $254.75 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $136.38 and a 12-month high of $259.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.87.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

