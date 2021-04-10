Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 8,624 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after purchasing an additional 328,564 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 99,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

