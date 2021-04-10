Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.42 Million Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 334,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Chimera Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Chimera Investment by 126.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chimera Investment by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

