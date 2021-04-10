Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.44 Million Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Sleep Number stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $151.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.