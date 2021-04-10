Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.69 Million Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,579,000 after acquiring an additional 798,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,386,000 after acquiring an additional 568,182 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $74,122,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HTA opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.07 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

