Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

COLM stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $112.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,211.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,807 shares of company stock valued at $31,801,560 in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

