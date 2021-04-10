Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Papa John’s International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

PZZA stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

