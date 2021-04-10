Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.28% of The E.W. Scripps at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,799 shares of company stock worth $3,838,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $20.69 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

