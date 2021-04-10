HeartBout Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $427.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $322,538.95 and approximately $427.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00616252 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030840 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

