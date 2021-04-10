Hedera Hashgraph Market Cap Tops $2.60 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $188.67 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.19 or 0.00345419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,863,886 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

