Hegic Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $101.46 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.53 or 0.00620978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00037104 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

