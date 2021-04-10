Helex (HLX) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Helex has a total market capitalization of $31,614.63 and $2,534.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helex has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Helex coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00082272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.00615473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031283 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex (HLX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.