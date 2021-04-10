Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Hits $3.17 on Top Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00005289 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $221.37 million and $291,657.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

