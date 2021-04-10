Helpico (HELP) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 150.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Helpico has traded 98.6% higher against the dollar. Helpico has a total market cap of $2,830.85 and approximately $13.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00069257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.00289204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.82 or 0.00749245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,331.46 or 0.99490298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00019952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.98 or 0.00766286 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

