Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on HENKY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HENKY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.