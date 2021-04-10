Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,193 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $15,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Desimone sold 7,569 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $423,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLF. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

HLF stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

