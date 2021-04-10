Hermez Network Price Reaches $6.52 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $30.64 million and approximately $866,611.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.52 or 0.00010796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00053411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00620493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00081937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00037104 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

