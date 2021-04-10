HeroNode (HER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $446,775.51

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. HeroNode has a market cap of $446,775.51 and approximately $301.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 114.9% higher against the US dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.53 or 0.00620978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00037104 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

