Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.20.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $176.98 on Friday. Heska has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $217.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Heska by 15.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

